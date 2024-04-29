Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $526.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $545.05 and a 200-day moving average of $533.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $435.49 and a 1-year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

