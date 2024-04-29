Hasbro, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.
Hasbro Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
