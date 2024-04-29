MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. MetroCity Bankshares has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of MCBS stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $606.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.57. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $26.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on MCBS
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MetroCity Bankshares
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.