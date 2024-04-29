Tether Gold (XAUT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $113.37 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $113.37 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for about $2,340.03 or 0.03641570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital token representing ownership of one troy fine ounce of physical gold on a specific gold bar. It is a stablecoin tied to the value of gold, created by Tether, the company behind USDT. Tether aims to facilitate the use of fiat currencies digitally by creating tokens pegged to different assets. Tether Gold provides the stability of gold and the flexibility of cryptocurrency, allowing users to own gold without storage costs or handling inconveniences. XAUT can be used as a stable value store, means of transaction, and proof of digital gold ownership. It can be transferred to any on-chain address and diversifies a digital asset portfolio. Tether Gold is a project of Tether Ltd., founded by Reeve Collins, Craig Sellars, and Brock Pierce, part of the Tether Holdings Limited group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

