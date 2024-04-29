Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.20 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $120.31 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.18 or 0.00012736 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00055164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

