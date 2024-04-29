Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Trading Up 3.4%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 110,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 134,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.81.
Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Wealth Minerals
Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.
