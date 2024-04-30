Ardor Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $102.82 million and $10.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00054250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

