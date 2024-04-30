Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.06

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 1109385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

