Beck Bode LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 185.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,980 shares of company stock worth $37,925,992. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

