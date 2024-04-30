Crescent Sterling Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.9% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $522.76. 801,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

