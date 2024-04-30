Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $272,625,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,800,000 after buying an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.26. 22,698,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,764,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

