Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.5% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,878. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

