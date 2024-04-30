Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

