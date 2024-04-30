Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 164,317 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 822,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 128,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 107,879 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.73. 240,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

