Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.20. 451,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 919,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SMPL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Simply Good Foods Stock Up 6.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simply Good Foods
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.