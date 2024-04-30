Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,023 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 115,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,996. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

CORT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

