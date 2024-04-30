Firestone Capital Management Sells 3,415 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.18. 2,531,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

