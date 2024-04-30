Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading 12.9% Higher

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.72. 93,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 132,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 15.4 %

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

