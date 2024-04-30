Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading 12.9% Higher

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.72. 93,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 132,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 15.4 %
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
