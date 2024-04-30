Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SkyWest by 2,109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 492,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,109. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

