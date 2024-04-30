Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 4.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.