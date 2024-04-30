MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Trimmed by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded up $20.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,458.70. 547,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,511.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,535.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

