Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 188,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.82. 716,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,132. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.28 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.