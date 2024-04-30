Internet Computer Price Tops $12.92 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.98 billion and approximately $182.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $12.92 or 0.00021651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,137,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,266,492 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

