MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 5,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

