Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.31

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 54282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 14.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 114.72%.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

