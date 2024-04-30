Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 384,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 161,093 shares.The stock last traded at $10.58 and had previously closed at $10.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Snap One Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $809.79 million, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Snap One by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap One by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Stories

