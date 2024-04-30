Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $343,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.33. 11,151,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,895,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

