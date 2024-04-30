Origin Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $137.66 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $137.66 million and $10.20 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

