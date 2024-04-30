Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.8% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

