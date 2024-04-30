Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. 1,332,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

