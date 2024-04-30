Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.66. 1,092,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

