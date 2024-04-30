Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Declines By 10.0%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GB Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 417,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,517. GB Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
GB Sciences Company Profile
