Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Update

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 227,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,133. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Gold Reserve has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.