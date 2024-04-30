Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Update

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Gold Reserve Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 227,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,133. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Gold Reserve has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
Gold Reserve Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Reserve
- Trading Halts Explained
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.