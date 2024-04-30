Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. 332,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,043. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

