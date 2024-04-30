Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 261 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,514 shares of company stock valued at $95,369,397. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.56. 2,039,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,440. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

