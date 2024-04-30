Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,489 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

