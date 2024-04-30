Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,701,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 6,444,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 601.7 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance
Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.55.
About Ganfeng Lithium Group
