Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,701,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 6,444,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 601.7 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

