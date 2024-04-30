Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 458 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

XOM stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. 21,079,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,238,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

