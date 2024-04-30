Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 2,513 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after buying an additional 1,276,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Prospect Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,737,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,087. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $210.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

