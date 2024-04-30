Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,191,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. 3,774,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,995. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

