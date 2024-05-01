DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. 6,132,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $79.12.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

