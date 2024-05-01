Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $325,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. 602,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

