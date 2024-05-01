Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $206,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,985,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,251,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 304.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

