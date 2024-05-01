Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $246,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.84. The stock had a trading volume of 849,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,447. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.41 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.21 and a 200-day moving average of $308.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

