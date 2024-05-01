SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $128,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 290,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,050. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

