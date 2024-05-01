Beck Bode LLC Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beck Bode LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $11.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.58 and its 200 day moving average is $270.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

