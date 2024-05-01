RB Capital Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,946.81. 95,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,195. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,039.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,781.38.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

