Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,660 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,142,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 3,046,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

