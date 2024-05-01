Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $29,649,264 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

