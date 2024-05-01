Sapient Capital LLC Sells 963 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 148,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. 3,541,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,550. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.